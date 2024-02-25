×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pope Francis urges diplomatic solution to Ukraine war on anniversary of invasion

Escalating violence in eastern DRC also concerning, says pope

By Gianluca Semeraro - 25 February 2024
SANDF official hand over of the mortal remains of captain Simon Mkhulu and Irvin Thabang from the DRC at Waterkloof air base in Pretoria. File photo.
SANDF official hand over of the mortal remains of captain Simon Mkhulu and Irvin Thabang from the DRC at Waterkloof air base in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Pope Francis on Sunday called for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine that would lead to a just and lasting peace, as the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion was marked a day earlier.

“So many victims, wounded, destruction, anguish, and tears in a period that is becoming terribly long and whose end is not in sight. It is a war that not only devastates that region but also unleashes global waves of hate and fear,” Pope Francis said during his weekly Angelus message.

“I plead for that little bit of humanity to be found to create the conditions for a diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace.”

Heads of the Group of Seven major democracies on Saturday pledged to stand by war-weary Ukraine, and Western leaders travelled to Kyiv to show solidarity on the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Francis said he was also concerned about escalating violence in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Last week, violent clashes escalated between the DRC’s army and Rwandan-backed M23 Tutsi-led rebels in eastern DRC, killing scores and displacing hundreds of thousands.

“I join the bishops in their call to pray for peace, hoping for an end to the clashes and a search for genuine and constructive dialogue,” he said.

Francis reiterated his prayers for Israel, for Palestinians and for “the many war-torn peoples”.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Learning to surf
Never Give Up - Surfing Life