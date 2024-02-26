KwaNojoli man, 66, gets 39 years for offences against children
The Makhanda high court sentenced KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East) sexagenarian Lukas Rudman to a total of 39 years’ imprisonment for human trafficking and sexual crimes against children...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.