The Electoral Commission of South Africa is on Monday providing feedback on its state of readiness ahead of the elections.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced May 29 as the day for the national and provincial elections.
Voter registration was officially closed on Friday.
Government has gazetted and proclaimed the election date and declared it a public holiday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | IEC briefs media on elections state of readiness
Courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
