High rates of sexual crimes against girls, boys more likely to be victims of murder and assault: study

Police data showed rape was the most prevalent crime reported for children under 17 from 2015/16 to 2019/20, followed by common assault and assault GBH.
Most murder cases affecting children reported to police were in the Western Cape (23.8%), KwaZulu-Natal (20.7%) and Gauteng (17.8%).
Reported cases of sexual assault of children were high in the Western Cape at 24.6%, followed by Gauteng (21.8%) and KwaZulu-Natal (14.9%).
KwaZulu-Natal had the highest proportion (20.2%) of rape cases reported to police for children aged 17 and younger, followed by Gauteng (17.1%) and Eastern Cape (16.3%).
Western Cape recorded the highest percentage of children who were victims of attempted common robbery (55.2%), common assault (32.9%), assault with GBH (20.6%), attempted murder (38.4%), murder (23.8%) and sexual assault (24.6%).
The per capita rate of rape among children was 95 per 100,000 children in 2019/2020. Sexual assault rates were notably lower compared to rape rates, but per capita sexual assault was nearly twice as high among children as it was in the general population. In 2015/2016, per capita sexual assault stood at 20 per 100,000 children compared to 10 per 100,000 total population.
Children are also affected by crimes they experience or witness within their households, Stats SA said, citing the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey which showed in 2022/23, the prevailing crime among households with children was housebreaking/burglary (71.3%).
Households with children in non-metropolitan areas were more likely to encounter crime than households situated in metropolitan areas, except for theft of motor vehicles (68.9%) and home robbery (50.7%), which were highly experienced by households in urban areas.
Most reported cases of assault with GBH for children aged 17 and younger were recorded in the Waterberg, Greater Sekhukhune, City of Tshwane, Bojanala, Metsweding, Nkangala, West Rand, Sedibeng, Fezile Dabi and Dr Kenneth Kaunda districts. Common assault cases were most common in the Overberg district.
Most reported assault cases involving children were committed by individuals known to the victim, including relatives, other household members, friends or acquaintances.
Sexual offence cases for households with children were highest in the Waterberg, West Coast, Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town and Overberg districts. Rape cases were most common in the Greater Sekhukhune district.
High rates of sexual crimes against girls, boys more likely to be victims of murder and assault: study
Safe communities are directly related to socioeconomic development and equality but children are exposed to high levels of violent crime, a Stats SA study has found.
The data agency's Crime Against Children report is being released in four parts to better understand the problem and policies to combat it.
“The healthy growth and wellbeing of children constitutes the foundation for society's overall progress and prosperity. Crime against children is a critical issue that may have a lifetime impact on children,” Stats SA said.
“Healing from the trauma of abuse can be a prolonged process spanning several years.
“The consequences of child sexual abuse typically encompass teenage pregnancy, diminished self-esteem, feelings of worthlessness, a lack of trust in adults and a distorted perception of sexuality. Depending on the severity of the repercussions, some children may even develop suicidal tendencies or engage in self-harm.”
Tuesday's report highlights distinct gender disparities, with boys under the age of 17 more likely to be victims of murder, assault leading to grievous bodily harm, attempted murder and robbery. Some of this is attributed to gangsterism. Girls are more likely to be victims of rape, sexual assault, child trafficking and attempted robbery.
Image: StatsSA
