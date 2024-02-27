Police reveal AKA was main target with his friend, Tibz, caught in the crossfire

Two others were arrested at a house in Eswatini on Saturday morning. One other suspect is still at large.

Mkhwanazi and Cele painted a picture that they had built a watertight case, seizing various pieces of evidence including four vehicles, a gun and cartridges which allegedly linked the group to the crime.

Clarifying what their probe had found thus far, Mkhwanazi said: “Mr Forbes was the main target.”

Their investigations revealed how he had been followed from the King Shaka International airport to his hotel and then to Wish restaurant on Florida road where he was gunned down.

Mkhwanazi clarified that Motsoane's shooting was “not part of the plan”, adding that he had been caught in the crossfire.

Mkhwanazi said the plan was for Forbes to be shot in the car in which he was meant to leave the restaurant but had taken longer outside the restaurant as he said his goodbyes to his friend.

Cele revealed that all of the suspects had been paid an equal amount for their part in the killing.

Among those in custody are the alleged co-ordinator, two shooters, two spotters and the person who organised the getaway vehicles and guns.

Police said they believed a seventh suspect who is on the run would be caught soon.