×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Questions over hotel booking for metro finance watchdog members

Premium
By APHIWE DEKLERK - 27 February 2024

Buffalo City Metro’s municipal public accounts committee — a watchdog over the city’s finances — has been questioned after it booked accommodation for councillors attending a meeting held at the East London ICC...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Learning to surf
Never Give Up - Surfing Life