Radio presenter watches screen debut from hospital bed
Silulami Bunu’s role in ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ airs while he is recovering from car accident
Mdantsane-born radio presenter Silulami Bunu was excited during the filming of his first-ever television acting role a few months ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.