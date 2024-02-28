Two Rotarians, one wife and those beers around the braai ...
EL men riding 1,000km to fund a repaint of the McClelland centre
“Boet, we came off the couch and away we went. Our wives said we were crazy.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.