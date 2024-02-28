×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Minister willing to adopt dumped baby if family not found

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 28 February 2024

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and the possibility of adding further charges against an unknown mother whose newborn baby boy was discovered buried in a Methodist Church building site in the Dikeni village of Cala...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
Learning to surf