Shot lawyer’s nephews denied bail
Not in the interests of justice to release brothers accused of hiring hitmen to kill Camagu Maseti, says magistrate
Three of the five men, including two brothers who allegedly hired hitmen to kill their uncle in a family feud regarding witchcraft allegations, have been denied bail...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.