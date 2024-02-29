×

Celebrating the power of reading

World day marked in BCM but whole month dedicated to encouraging pupils to take up a book

By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 29 February 2024

World Read Aloud Day was celebrated on February 7, but the Buffalo City Metro dedicated the entire month to encouraging pupils to read...

