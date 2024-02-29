×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Dutywa pupil arrested, another on run after two girls make rape claims

Matric pupil allegedly assaulted at private hostel on Saturday in latest incident

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 29 February 2024

Police have arrested a 21-year-old Dutywa high school pupil — and another is on the run — in connection with a rape allegation from a fellow pupil at a private hostel at the weekend...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
Learning to surf