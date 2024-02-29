Videos of the aftermath have been circulating on social media, with one on X showing students crying as they left the bus, shortly after the shooting.
Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the shooting was still unclear and the perpetrators were yet to be identified.
“It is reported that ... unknown suspects shot two men who were inside a parked vehicle and during the shooting, a university bus was caught in the crossfire, leading to two students being shot,” she said.
Meanwhile, the University of Witwatersrand, which is short distance from the scene issued a statement, extending counselling to affected learners.
The university said there were unconfirmed reports that the shooting was taxi-related. Police are yet to comment on this.
Teen killed in Braam drive-by shooting was second-year student at UJ
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The University of Johannesburg has confirmed that it was their students who were injured and killed in a shooting in Braamfontein on Thursday afternoon.
One student was injured, while another was killed.
The deceased student is one of three people who died when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a BMW vehicle that was parked in Braamfontein.
The students were aboard a bus that drove into the firing line.
In a statement, UJ said: “The two were among the students who were travelling in a bus from the university to their place residence in the Johannesburg city centre. The deceased, an 18-year-old male, was a second-year student”.
