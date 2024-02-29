Unmasked: Five men in court for AKA and Tibz killing

Five men accused of killing Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish on Florida Road in Durban in February last year appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
The five — Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi (30), Lindani Zenzele Ndimande (35), Siyanda Eddie Myeza (21), Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni (36) and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande (29), appeared on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder.
The men, who were wearing masks, buffs and hoodies in an attempt to conceal their faces, were asked to remove these by the state.
The matter was remanded until March 6 for a bail hearing and the men will remain in custody.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
