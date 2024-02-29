Volkswagen Group Africa presents new airbag deployment centre

Volkswagen Group Africa has inaugurated its new airbag deployment centre after an investment of R20m and nearly two years of construction. The facility, at the B Plant in Kariega, is set to enhance the plant's airbag testing capacity to 150% of its previous output.
While the existing facility can conduct 48 tests per week, including three dashboards and 45 seats, the new centre has the capacity to handle 72 tests weekly — 10 dashboard tests, two curtain airbag tests and 60 seat tests.
Planning for the centre started in 2020 with construction taking place from June 2022 until February 2024. The total investment included R14m for the climatic chamber, where tests are conducted, with the remainder allocated to building and electrical supply, cameras, air supply to the chamber and lighting.
The climatic chamber employs electrical heaters and two refrigerant circuits to control temperatures ranging from 90°C to -40ºC, necessary for the different tests.
The testing process begins with the delivery, preparation, labelling and photographing of parts. Then the parts are conditioned in the climatic chamber at specified temperatures. Once the required temperature is reached and stabilised, the airbag is deployed using an electrical current. Lights and cameras in the chamber capture the deployment which is then analysed for a report to be compiled and sent to the supplier. Though the actual deployment takes 100 milliseconds, the preparation and soaking of parts extend the testing process to six to eight hours per test.
Similar to the previous facility, the new airbag deployment centre will conduct tests on the locally built Polo and Polo Vivo models. Additionally, it will be capable of testing future Volkswagen models and performing tests for external customers if required.
Martina Biene, Volkswagen Group Africa chairperson and MD, emphasised the company's commitment to high-quality vehicles and safety standards.
“Our promise to customers has always been high-quality vehicles and that includes the safety standards of our products,” she said. “This new facility is proof that we remain committed to that promise. I am proud to open this airbag deployment centre and thank everyone who has worked to make it a reality.”
Image: Supplied
