Multifaceted book fair a celebration of Eastern Cape literature
New platform will recognise authors and publishers, while creating opportunities for aspiring writers to learn more about the trade
In celebration of the written word, the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts and culture is to host a book fair to showcase the best of Eastern Cape literature...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.