Limpopo man arrested after stabbing at liquor outlet

Limpopo police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly fatally stabbing another man during a drinking session in Ga-Mampa village, Mecklenburg, over the weekend.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the man allegedly stabbed the victim at a liquor store at about 4am on Saturday.
“According to reports, the suspect and the 31-year-old victim were drinking together when a dispute erupted between them. The suspect purportedly brandished a sharp object and fatally stabbed the victim in his forehead.
“The police and emergency medical services were promptly called to the scene. The victim was pronounced dead upon their arrival,” Ledwaba said.
Ledwaba added that the man was arrested at the liquor shop and is due to appear in the Mecklenburg magistrate’s court on Monday where he’s expected to be charged with murder.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe lamented violent incidents at liquor outlets across the Limpopo.
“The incidents, characterised by brutal and unnecessary violence, have not only led to loss of lives but also instil fear in the community, hindering the peaceful and lawful conduct of business,” said Hadebe.
