Bay business chamber and AIDC-EC sign milestone MOU
Collaborative efforts aim to spur economic growth and address challenges
A memorandum of understanding signed between the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the Automotive Industry Development Centre Eastern Cape represents a significant step towards driving sustainable growth and development, particularly within the automotive industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.