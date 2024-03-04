The 36-year-old with a big heart said when she started the foundation, she wanted to bring school-going children together under one roof.
Foundation founder creates safe, fun and nurturing space for youth
Pupils get to explore talents through various after-school activities
Image: SUPPLIED
Inkhanyezi Matshamba Foundation founder Ntombozuko Matshamba has created a safe haven for children where they can take part in several after-school activities to explore their talents, as well as improve their literacy skills.
The award-winning poet and author started her programme for children from grade R to matric in October 2023, in Khayelitsha, Qonce.
Within just a few months, 98 pupils now attend the after-school activities.
The pupils are assisted with reading and spelling to help them with their school work. They also take part in drama, music, poetry, modelling and traditional and modern dance lessons, as well as activities such as handwork.
Matshamba said her vision was to create a space for youth to discover their talents and explore them.
“The programme has proven to be vital so far in helping children regain their confidence and interest and enjoy their school life,” Matshamba said.
The 36-year-old with a big heart said when she started the foundation, she wanted to bring school-going children together under one roof.
Sisipho Lala, 17, said she loved being part of the foundation and that it had given her a sense of belonging.
It had also helped her become more confident and comfortable with other young people.
“We are learning more about each other as we spend more time together. I get to enjoy and take part in traditional dance because it brings us close to our culture,” she said.
Aphelele Keke, 13, said being part of the foundation had enriched his life and brought healing.
He said they were encouraged to be responsible young people who could achieve their dreams.
“It has made a me feel whole. It has made me a better person,” he said.
“It has shown me that I am able to think critically and be creative, and has inspired me to look forward to what the future has in store for me.”
Aphelele said it helped keep children off the streets and to discover their unique gifts.
“I love being a part of the foundation. We are able to forge meaningful relations with other children.
“They are respectful and loving, including the founder who leads it,” he said.
Matshamba said she had wanted to do something to bring the youth together.
“I wanted to create a safe space for them. I started a book club; we used to meet once a month.
“They [the young members] recommended more activities we could do and I welcomed it because I wanted us to do exactly what they love,” she said.
“I chose to work with youth because they are our future leaders, saving them from drugs, crime or any harmful activities that may hinder their future by shaping their minds while they are still young.”
Her book Umabuy’ekwendeni, an anthology written in isiXhosa, won the 2024 Provincial Arts, Culture and Heritage Awards literature category.
“I still don’t believe that I won an award. A rural girl from the dusty streets of Khayelitsha is an award winner. It is still surreal.
“This motivates me a lot to have been recognised by the province,” she said.
Matshamba is also busy working on her upcoming novel and is assisting a grade 7 member of her foundation who is passionate about writing.
The foundation also assists with providing young girls with sanitary items to ensure they do not miss out on schooling.
