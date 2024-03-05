News

BREAKING | WSU student dies after alleged assault by security guards

Premium
By SINO MAJANGAZA - 05 March 2024

A Walter Sisulu University student died after he was allegedly assaulted by security guards on the Ibika campus in  Butterworth on Monday night...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela Mosaic Artwork Stop motion
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court