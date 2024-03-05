Troubled village united by joy of royal wedding
Caftweni village near Willowvale, which has in recent years become notorious for revenge killings, was the sight of unity and love as the community witnessed the royal wedding of local traditional leader Nkosi Ndabele Bambilize Mtoto and Venda princess Virginia Mukhwevho...
