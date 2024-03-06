News

Safa BCM and Chippa clash over Buffalo City Stadium

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA and ANATHI WULUSHE - 06 March 2024

Safa Buffalo City has demanded that the Chippa group of companies, owned by Chippa United boss and businessman Siviwe Mpengesi, vacate the Buffalo City Stadium and its lease be terminated by the metro...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela Mosaic Artwork Stop motion
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court