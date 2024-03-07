Accountant who stole millions from brothers gets 22 years in jail





The Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday sentenced a chartered accountant to an effective 22 years in jail for stealing more than R52m from two brothers, who were his clients.

The court found Jonathan Blow, 52, guilty on two counts of theft in September last year after he admitted guilt.

The court sentenced Blow to 15 years on each count but magistrate Vusiwe Mnyani ordered eight years for one count to run concurrently with the sentence for the other count.

Blow was the sole director of PE Accounting Solutions, which was appointed to provide accounting services for two SuperSpar entities, one in Gqeberha and the other in Despatch.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said that in Blow's plea explanation, he admitted he was given full access and administration rights to the two entities’ trading bank accounts used in the operation of the businesses.

In addition to the fees which he invoiced the businesses, he unlawfully transferred R40m from Sunridge SuperSpar and more than R11m from Despatch SuperSpar to his bank account.