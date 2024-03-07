News

Durban security guard shot dead after responding to panic alarm

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 07 March 2024
Paramedics responded to a shooting in Durban North where they found a security guard had died of his wounds.
Paramedics responded to a shooting in Durban North where they found a security guard had died of his wounds.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A Durban North security guard was shot dead on Thursday after responding to a call out.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to the emergency at Kew Road in Kenville, Durban North, at about 11.30am.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find SAPS and multiple security companies.” A security officer had been shot in his upper body, he said.

The paramedics assessed the man, believed to be in his 30s, but he had sustained fatal wounds and was declared dead.

“It is alleged the man, a security officer, was responding to an emergency at a house when he came under fire,” said Jamieson.

TimesLIVE

Man who shot wife’s family is killed in mob justice attack

Four suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 58-year-old family man from Leribe Village in QwaQwa who was ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela Mosaic Artwork Stop motion
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court