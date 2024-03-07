Four Gauteng health facilities hit as water supply dries up

Four public health facilities have had water supply interruptions, one of which has been going on for two weeks, the health department said on Thursday.

The affected facilities are Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, Zola Community Health Centre (CHC) in Johannesburg district, and Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital on the West Rand.

Helen Joseph and surrounding areas started experiencing water shortages from Monday as a result of problems at Johannesburg Water. Affected areas include the emergency department, the intensive care unit and various wards.

“The facility management is closely monitoring the situation and has put in place measures to divert Priority 1 (emergency and critical) and Priority 2 (urgent but stable) patients to other facilities when necessary,” the department said.

It said Rahima Moosa has had water supply problems since Monday due to Hursthill 1 reservoir being critically affected.