Three employees of a fibre installation company and a homeowner were robbed by a group of armed men at Mountview, north of Durban.
Private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said the robbery occurred on Thursday at about 8am on Amora Drive.
Rusa said three cellphones and cash were allegedly taken by the suspects.
In a video, five armed suspects can be seen jumping out of a white VW Polo after they stopped outside a residence where a group of workers are talking to a homeowner while others are digging on the opposite side of the road.
WATCH | Fibre contractors and homeowner robbed of cellphones and cash in Durban
Image: Screengrab
The men produced firearms and held up the workers and the homeowner.
The victims, including two men working across the road, were forced into the yard where they were allegedly robbed of their cellphones and cash.
“The robbers attempted to enter the home but were deterred by a dog. No injuries were reported. Members of Rusa conducted an extensive search for the suspects but no arrests were made,” said Rusa.
