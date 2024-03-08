BCM project focuses on making beach accessible to all users
Funds raised will go to wheelchairs, better parking spaces and user-friendly ablution facilities
Wheelchair-bound beachgoers in Buffalo City Metro are set to have much easier access to the city’s beaches after mayor Princess Faku and the South African Human Rights Commission pledged to facilitate the donation of wheelchairs for those with disabilities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.