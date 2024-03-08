Power is provided by Isuzu's frugal (as low as 5.58l/100km) 1.9l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350Nm of torque. On 4x2 models this is sent to the rear wheels via your choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission, while the arguably more off-road capable 4x4 derivative is available exclusively with the latter.
New Isuzu D-Max X-Rider now on sale in Mzansi: this is how much it costs
Image: Supplied
Announced in November last year, the new Isuzu D-Max X-Rider double-cab range went on sale in South Africa this week.
Based on the mid-tier D-Max 1.9 Ddi LS, this attractive load-lugger stands out from the crowd courtesy of an exterior overhaul. Highlights up front include a gloss black radiator grille with contrasting red “Isuzu” lettering; a distinguishing feature flanked by a pair of night-slaying LED headlamps. Directly below them are equally dazzling LED fog lights.
Viewed in profile you will notice X-Rider badges on the leading edges of the front doors, fully functional dark grey roof rails and a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Isuzu has also applied stylish black accents to the door handles, B-pillars, side mirror covers, tailgate handle and sports bar mounted behind the passenger cab.
Image: Supplied
The rear of this muscular double-cab is home to LED tail lights, a black “Isuzu” tailgate decal and tow bar with a 2.1-tonne rating. Four colours are available: Splash White, Mercury Silver, Red Spinel and Islay Gray.
The interior of the X-Rider distinguishes itself with subtle red accents throughout the cabin and leather seats with matching red stitching and embroidered red “X” logos on the headrests. You will also find a red trim divider between the cubbyhole and dashboard and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching and red Isuzu badge. Finishing things off is a dark roof headliner and a set of X-Rider floor mats.
Standard niceties come in the form of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a punchy six-speaker audio system, Wi-Fi capability and a rear USB port. There's also a reverse camera and rear park assist.
Image: Supplied
Power is provided by Isuzu's frugal (as low as 5.58l/100km) 1.9l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350Nm of torque. On 4x2 models this is sent to the rear wheels via your choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission, while the arguably more off-road capable 4x4 derivative is available exclusively with the latter.
On the active and passive safety front, all new X-Rider models come standard with ABS brakes with EBD and brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control and trailer sway control. Also included are driver and front passenger airbags, front side airbags, curtain airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.
Pricing for the new Isuzu D-Max X-Rider double-cab range:
D-Max 1.9 X-Rider manual: R640,500
D-Max 1.9 X-Rider automatic: R659,200
D-Max 1.9 X-Rider 4x4 automatic: R740,700
Pricing includes a five-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/unlimited km service plan.
