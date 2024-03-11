Killers of shopkeeper, assistant get hefty jail terms
Women’s bodies were found dismembered, burnt and dumped in dam in Peddie area
“No amount of sentence can ever be enough because we lost our loved ones who were pillars of our homes.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.