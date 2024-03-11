News

Killers of shopkeeper, assistant get hefty jail terms

Women’s bodies were found dismembered, burnt and dumped in dam in Peddie area

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 11 March 2024

“No amount of sentence can ever be enough because we lost our loved ones who were pillars of our homes.”..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Nelson Mandela Mosaic Artwork Stop motion