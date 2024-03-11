Princess of Wales sorry for ‘any confusion’ over edited photo

Kate, Britain’s Princess of Wales, issued an apology on social media on Monday for “any confusion” caused by an edited photograph which had been issued by Kensington Palace the previous day.

Several leading news organisations withdrew the picture of Kate, 42, posing with her three children after post-publication analysis showed it did not meet their editorial standards.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” the message on X said, signed with a “C” meaning it was sent by Kate. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

In the picture a smiling Kate, 42, was shown posing with her beaming children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte in Windsor, where the family lives. Kensington Palace said the photo had been taken by her husband, heir to the throne Prince William, last week.

News agencies including Getty, Reuters, the Associated Press and AFP and the Press Association later withdrew the photograph. Reuters picture editors said part of the sleeve of Kate’s daughter’s cardigan did not line up properly, suggesting the image had been altered.