Storm leaves Morgans Bay, Kei Mouth high and dry
Residents pitch in to help Eskom restore damaged power lines
Frustrated and desperate residents of Gxarha (formerly Morgan Bay) and Kei Mouth had to take matters into their own hands to bring back water and lights to some parts after being without the essential services for almost a week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.