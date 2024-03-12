News Editors Choice

LISTEN | ‘Siya Kolisi is not a hero’, says MK Party’s Bonginkosi Khanyile

12 March 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Fees Must Fall activist and July 2021 unrest suspect Bonginkosi Khanyile has been appointed national co-ordinator and volunteer-in-chief of the MK Party. File photo.
Image: Khaya Ngwenya

Leader of the MK Party Youth League Bonginkosi Khanyile says Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is not a hero to black people.

Speaking on the Hustlers podcast with DJ Sbu, Khanyile insinuated Kolisi makes black people slaves of “white propaganda”.

“He is taking our people and making them slaves to white propaganda. After celebrating the Rugby World Cup victory in Cape Town with black and white, when the buses went into Khayelitsha all the white people came off the bus,” according to Khanyile. 

He said when the Springboks returned from the Rugby World Cup the country rushed to celebrate their third big victory, however when Bafana Bafana came back from the Africa Cup of Nations, no white person turned out to celebrate them. 

