Leader of the MK Party Youth League Bonginkosi Khanyile says Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is not a hero to black people.
Speaking on the Hustlers podcast with DJ Sbu, Khanyile insinuated Kolisi makes black people slaves of “white propaganda”.
“He is taking our people and making them slaves to white propaganda. After celebrating the Rugby World Cup victory in Cape Town with black and white, when the buses went into Khayelitsha all the white people came off the bus,” according to Khanyile.
He said when the Springboks returned from the Rugby World Cup the country rushed to celebrate their third big victory, however when Bafana Bafana came back from the Africa Cup of Nations, no white person turned out to celebrate them.
LISTEN | 'Siya Kolisi is not a hero', says MK Party's Bonginkosi Khanyile
