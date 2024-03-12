Prince Sangoni goes big for 4th Icon’s Journey marathon
It's all about numbers as founder casts net wide to attract entrants and sponsors for gruelling eight-day event
Prince Bandile Vulithuba Sangoni wants runners and investors the world over to come help him celebrate his big Four-Oh in July...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.