News Editors Choice

Stage 3 load-shedding returns

By TimesLIVE - 12 March 2024
The loss of three generating units sees the country move up to stage 3 load-shedding. Stock photo.
The loss of three generating units sees the country move up to stage 3 load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

The loss of three generating units and the delay in returning a further three units to service has led to load-shedding moving to stage 3.

This will kick in from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, when stage 2 will be implemented until 4pm.

This alternating pattern of stages 2 and 3 will be repeated daily until further notice.

Load-shedding was at stages 1 and 2 from Monday. The enforced power outages had been suspended at the weekend between 5am and 4pm.

The latest schedule.
The latest schedule.
Image: Eskom

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Nelson Mandela Mosaic Artwork Stop motion