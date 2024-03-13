News

EASTERN CAPE BUDGET 2024 | Call to improve ‘governance and efficiency’ of scholar transport

Bottlenecks in the programme need to be resolved, says finance MEC

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI and VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 13 March 2024

The Eastern Cape provincial treasury has called for tighter monitoring of the scholar transport programme, expressing concerns about a number of “inefficiencies” that have remained unresolved for many years...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Nelson Mandela Mosaic Artwork Stop motion