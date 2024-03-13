Education allocated big part of R95.4bn provincial budget
The Eastern Cape provincial treasury has set aside budget of R95.4bn for the 2024/2025 financial year, with 44.4% of this budget going to the provincial education department...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.