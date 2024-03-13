Justice denied due to political interference, Varney tells Aggett memorial lecture
Activist lawyer Howard Varney is pushing for an independent probe into illicit political interference by top ANC figures which he says stalled the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes, including deaths in detention, assassinations and massacres...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.