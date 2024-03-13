News

Woman kidnapped while exiting her driveway in Eastern Cape

13 March 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Sonam Gajjar, 34, was taken in Mosel Road in Kariega on Wednesday morning by suspects driving a white Hyundai i20.
Image: Supplied

Eastern Cape police have confirmed the kidnapping of 34-year-old Sonam Gajjar, who was grabbed and bundled into her abductors' vehicle from the driveway of her Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) home on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Kariega detectives are on the hunt for four suspects.

“It is alleged that at about 7.50am, Gajjar drove out of her yard in Kariega and while waiting for the gate to close behind her, she was accosted by four males.

“Her driver’s side window was smashed and she was dragged out of her car and shoved into a waiting white Hyundai vehicle. The vehicle sped off in the direction of Motherwell.”

Naidu said police are appealing to anyone who can assist with any information regarding the incident to contact SAPS Uitenhage Det-Sgt Ricardo January on 072-217-5772, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

Eastern Cape police are also searching for Gqeberha fish-and-chip shop owner Neal Ah-Tow, 58, who was kidnapped on March 1 by five armed men as he was about to open his store.

He was shoved into a silver Chevrolet Cruze vehicle, which sped off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det-W/O Errol Kleinhans on 083-243-4567, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

