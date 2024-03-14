Elderly woman in tears as she recalls alleged rape of granddaughter
An elderly grandmother was in tears when she testified about the alleged rape of her now-late granddaughter who was a grade 12 pupil at the time of the incident in 2019...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.