Court to hear bid by Magudumana, Bester to stop Showmax documentary

The last-minute applications by Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana to stop Showmax from airing its four-part documentary Tracking Thabo Bester will be heard in the Johannesburg high court on Friday.

MultiChoice said the application will be on the same day that the documentary is due to start airing on Showmax.

Facebook rapist and murdered Bester and his partner Magudumana each approached the high court this week to stop the airing of the documentary — because, they say, it threatens their rights.