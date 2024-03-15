Dozens of mobile clinics to bring health care closer to people
Communities in all Eastern Cape districts set to benefit from portable medical and dental facilities
The Eastern Cape health department has handed over state-of-the-art mobile clinics that will be operated in districts across the province..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.