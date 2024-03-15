East London resident uses business vision to drive her NPO

“Starting was not easy, especially with no funding. I only had an old domestic machine, so I bought an overlocker.
“From the bags we then started making clothing and we have been doing very well so far.
“Every weekend we are selling out at local markets.”
Using brightly coloured African Ankara and Shweshwe fabric, Makaba and her team now make everything, from handbags, moonbags and backpacks to shirts, pants, kimonos, and even bucket hats.
“You will definitely find something that speaks to your heart,” she said.
“We are a vibrant and diverse space, offering African fabric collections, and everything is made with a lot of love.
“From traditional garments like dresses, skirts and headwraps to modern designs such as bags, shoes, home décor and accessories, our Ankara fabric items offer endless possibilities for creative and cultural expression.
“When you wear our outfits anywhere, you’ll definitely make a statement,” she said.
Running a non-profit organisation (NPO) is not for the faint-hearted and neither is running a business.
But running both? And at the same time? That takes a whole other kind of motivation and resilience.
But it’s nothing East London resident Ngwekazi Apiwe Makaba can’t handle.
In 2023 the 33-year-old needed a way to help her NPO succeed and so her business, Nam Creations, was born.
“I run an organisation called the Nam Foundation that aims to unify, restore dignity and build confidence in children and adolescents from disadvantaged backgrounds,” Makaba said.
“We provide school shoes, sanitary towels and offer educational information that helps them make sound decisions about their futures.
“Last year we weren’t doing so well and I needed to find a way to bring in money and make the organisation more sustainable.”
And so, armed with a second-hand sewing machine left to her by her grandmother and a knack for fashion, Makaba launched Nam Creations.
“I had to look deeper to find something that I am passionate about and after months of trying, I took a chance to follow my love for fashion,” said Makaba, who hails from Ndakana eNcora, a small village in Nqamakwe, but has lived in East London since 2012.
“I was self-taught and I knew I needed to polish my skill.
“I gathered young women in my community in Braelyn who helped carry out my vision.
“We started making bags in December, with the aim of putting 60% of the profits straight into the NPO so that we could continue to do our community development work programmes.
“We want our clients to be able to embrace the rich cultural heritage and incorporate Ankara prints into their wardrobe in unique and stylish ways, so we try to offer something for everyone.”
While she loves the creative process, for Makaba Nam Creations is more about giving back than anything else.
“It’s very close to my heart because I’ve always had a passion for clothing, but it’s also helped my NPO thrive,” she said.
“Nam Creations is not about me, it’s about what we can do to help as many children in the Eastern Cape as possible.”
Truly a labour of love, Makaba has put much of herself into this venture.
“We named most of the clothing after my family members who have passed away because I believe they are carrying me through this vision of mine.
“One of our best-selling items are pants named after my mother, the ‘Nomkhuseli’ pants. These are also my favourite garments and the first piece of clothing we ever made. They’re really comfortable, stylish and affordable.
“The unisex kimonos are named after my father ‘Lamla’, and many more items are named after my aunt ‘Vuyokazi’.”
Having worked mostly in the nonprofit sector, Makaba said she had never thought starting a business would be in her path.
“To be honest, I have never imagined myself running a profitable business because I have always believed that my purpose has been in the NPO field, but it has been really rewarding.
“One of our biggest challenges has been funding and finding a space of work.
“But there’s nothing like the feeling of someone falling in love with our clothing, wearing and carrying our bags with so much pride.
“Clothes can make people happy and we are all for that!”
In April, Nam Creations will be launching its own studio at the Makers Market in Frere Road, Vincent, and Makaba cannot wait.
“Because of the amazing local support we have been getting online, we are growing slowly,” she said.
“We appreciate the love, the loyalty and the trust. We’re so excited about seeing everyone on April 1 at our opening.”
To find out more, follow the Nam Creations Facebook page.
