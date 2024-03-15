“Through my friendliness and positive personality, I was hired as a project manager at Africa Unite,” she said.
Fast forward to today and she is a multi-award-winning author and poet, an executive director and publisher at Shofar Books, and the founding director of Poets Vannie Kaap.
And despite her journey, or perhaps because of it, she said her main goal was to assist authors with similar backgrounds to tell their stories through writing.
“I am a midwife to thousands of books. Yes, I call them my babies because I helped authors give birth to their stories.
“Some of the authors are from Nelson Mandela Bay, my hometown that I am so proud of.”
She said this included the late Dr Mark Schooney of Gelvandale, who published eight titles before his death, Eurica O’Reilly Campbell of Hillside, Elise Armoed of Gelvandale, and Schamelle Rulf, Sharon Grootboom and Anthony Mostert, from Kariega.
“I feel honoured to have been chosen by God to do his work through literature. Healing is an every day thing.”
As the host of the Cape Flats Literary Awards on April 6, she will crown 135 literary artists.
“There are many authors who will be travelling to Cape Town for the big celebration, which coincides with my company’s nine-year anniversary and my birthday.”
Gelvandale publisher rises from the streets to uplift writers
Trauma of her young adult life has helped to mould Haroldene Tshienda into a person motivated to support others
Image: SUPPLIED
From heartbreak to finding herself sleeping on the streets of Cape Town, respected publisher Haroldene Tshienda refused to give in to the whispers that her dreams were too big for a woman from Gqeberha’s northern areas.
Having moved to the Western Cape from Gelvandale as a young adult in 1999 to get over the gossip around her break-up, Tshienda said the new environment and abundance of job opportunities did her wonders.
“I was honestly blessed with jobs.
“I got a job at Vergelegen Medi Clinic as a general assistant and became a manager at the firm that was outsourced, named Medi Guard,” she said.
“I later saw a job advertised at Panarama Medi Clinic as a general assistant in theatre. So I worked my way up.”
At the age of 24, she found herself in an abusive marriage and soon lost everything.
“I went through hell. There was a time when I lost my job at the hospital and I had no place to stay,” Tshienda recalled.
“I slept on the streets, but not for very long, because I managed to find a new job.
“My friends took me in and I started to go to church again, which I had abandoned because I felt so alone.
“But inside of me was a fighting spirit to do better and be better.
“I fought my way back up and worked day and night to achieve my goal.
“I became mentally strong. I became fearless, unstoppable, and freedom was my new name.”
Tshienda then studied marketing.
Image: SUPPLIED
“Through my friendliness and positive personality, I was hired as a project manager at Africa Unite,” she said.
Fast forward to today and she is a multi-award-winning author and poet, an executive director and publisher at Shofar Books, and the founding director of Poets Vannie Kaap.
And despite her journey, or perhaps because of it, she said her main goal was to assist authors with similar backgrounds to tell their stories through writing.
“I am a midwife to thousands of books. Yes, I call them my babies because I helped authors give birth to their stories.
“Some of the authors are from Nelson Mandela Bay, my hometown that I am so proud of.”
She said this included the late Dr Mark Schooney of Gelvandale, who published eight titles before his death, Eurica O’Reilly Campbell of Hillside, Elise Armoed of Gelvandale, and Schamelle Rulf, Sharon Grootboom and Anthony Mostert, from Kariega.
“I feel honoured to have been chosen by God to do his work through literature. Healing is an every day thing.”
As the host of the Cape Flats Literary Awards on April 6, she will crown 135 literary artists.
“There are many authors who will be travelling to Cape Town for the big celebration, which coincides with my company’s nine-year anniversary and my birthday.”
'It still feels like home' — Sicelo Buthelezi joins #SkeemSaam
Over the years, Tshienda has authored eight poetry collections, four of which have been placed in libraries in the Western Cape and North West.
She has won a Cultural Affairs Award and three honoree awards at the AfriCAN Honoree Authors Awards.
She has also performed her poetry at provincial parliament, One Billion Rising, Artscape Theatre, Alexander Theatre, the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, and many more.
A mother of four and now happily married, Tshienda said while she had first taken up with the wrong men, a sense of purpose and a new and better version of herself was moulded.
Image: SUPPLIED
“I am a conqueror and nothing and no-one can change that,” she said.
“I am driven, I work hard, I sleep less, eat less and pray nonstop.
“Development is a lifestyle and today’s blessing can be tomorrow’s news, but you have to let faith and perseverance drive you.”
She said her aim for 2024 was to give back to her Gqeberha community and to give free creative writing workshops to young people.
“We have so many feel-good stories in Gqeberha that need to be told,” she said.
The Cape Flats Literary Awards will take place at the Krystal Beach Hotel in Gordon’s Bay.
Nominees and selected authors from across SA include Stanley Jacobs from Cape Flats Stories, Elsies River High School teacher Nashville Blaauw, poet Robyn le Roux, and many more.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos