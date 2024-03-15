GIG GUIDE | A chance to unite and heal during Afro-Soul Explosion Concert at the Boardwalk

LIVE MUSIC
Head down to Tapas in Walmer on April 6 for SA music legend Ard Matthews (Just Jinger), who will be performing with Jude Kendrick.
There is no cover charge but bookings are essential and there need to be four people or more to fill a table.
Bookings: 071-680 0304 or info@tapas.co.za
IPHULO FESTIVAL
Catch drama production A Human Being Died That Night at the Isithatha Theatre in Walmer on Friday at 6.30pm and Saturday at 4pm.
The story of guilt and forgiveness is based on the book by Prof Pumla Gobodo.
Tickets for the show cost R80 a person or R400 for an iPhulo Festival pass.
Tickets are available via Webtickets and at Pick n Pay stores.
A Devadasi in Love? is a one-act historical play featuring Indian dance, covering the story of dancing girl Deva as she searches for her freedom.
Catch the show at the sithatha Theatre on Saturday at 6.30pm.
Tickets cost R80.
GOSPEL HEALING
The third instalment of the Healing Gospel and Afro-Soul Explosion Concertwill be hosted on Good Friday at the Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre.
It will feature award-winning artist, gospel sensation and minister Lebo Sekgobela sharing the stage with Gqeberha’s very own afro soul star, Vusi Nova.
The Gospel and Afro Soul live music event is meant to unite and to give healing and strength to people.
Get ready for a night of high praise and powerful worship, fused with African rhythms and soul music.
Tickets cost between R250 and R350 through Webtickets, and at Pick n Pay and Boxer stores nationwide.
No tickets will be sold at the door.
Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.
ART EXHIBITION
Nelson Mandela University’s department of visual arts in the faculty of humanities presents the exhibition, The Between: From Sight to Insight, by Jennifer Mary Ord at the Bird Street Gallery in Central until April 14 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on weekdays.
For more information: email gallery@mandela.ac.za or visit visualarts.mandela.ac.za
BINGO NIGHT
The Forest Hill community will host a bingo night on March 22 at the Protea Place of Safety in Blackthorne Avenue at 6.30pm for 7pm.
Inquiries: Ian (081-468 5077)
BOOT SALE
The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground next to Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital) on March 17 from 7am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Ian (081-468 5077)
CALLIGRAPHERS
The East Cape Calligraphers will be hosting a special full-day workshop on Saturday by Jenny Meyer of the Cape Friends of Calligraphy Guild in celebration of their 35th year as a guild.
Space is limited.
Inquiries: Debra Fullard (084-562 3130)
FLOATING BOOK FAIR
It is your last chance to visit the world’s largest floating book fair, Logos Hope, at the Gqeberha harbour until Sunday.
A payment of R10 will get you in.
The vessel will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 11am to 8pm, and on Sunday from 1pm to 8pm.
Explore more than 5,000 book titles and meet the international crew.
MUSIC PRODUCTION
The Gqeberha Music Society presents Xandi van Dijk (viola), Kärt Ruubel (piano) and Heidri Faber (clarinet) on Wednesday March 27 at Nelson Mandela University’s south campus auditorium at 7pm.
Tickets are available at the door. The cost for non-members is R95 for adults, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students and R40 for scholars.
Inquiries: Dr Erika Bothma (082-308 4494)
