Gig guide for Buffalo City Metro

• Explore your creativity with Sip & Paint East London at their sip and paint event at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery from 5pm to 9pm. Tickets cost R250. RSVP to 069-919-3581.
• Greenpoint Secondary School’s 40th anniversary cricket challenge at United Cricket Club from 9am. Registration costs R200 per team of seven players. Contact 076-862-3954 on WhatsApp.
• The Hellenic Community of East London and Districts celebrates Apokries at the corner of East Bend and Kiwi Street, Beacon Bay, from 5pm until 10pm. Families are encouraged to dress up in costumes. Contact 072-332-3353.
• One Day Yoga Retreat at East London Museum from 9am to 3.30pm. Tickets cost R620 on www.backtowellness.co.za. Contact 083-330-6948.
• Make your own Easter egg box at the Easter Egg Box DIY Workshop at shop 10 in Berea Mall from 9am to midday. Tickets cost R150 inclusive of material. Contact 043-727-1297 or 071-328-8271.
• Marie Eekhout Memorial Golf Day at Westbank Golf Club. Participation costs R320 per player. Contact fundraising@elspca.org.za or 043-745-1441.
MARCH 15-22
FRIDAY
• Clarendon High School for Girls presents Radium Girls at the Clarendon High School Hall until March 16 at 6pm for 6.30pm. Tickets are available via email: spargj.high@clarendonschools.co.za for R100 for adults and R60 for pensioners and students. Email spargj.high@clarendonschools.co.za to purchase tickets.
• Blues musician Dan Patlansky brings his 11th studio album launch tour to the Old Selbornian Club at 7.30pm. Tickets cost R150. Contact 082-660-6586 for bookings.
• Karien Myburgh and Students Mosaic Exhibition at Ann Bryant Art Gallery from March 15-30. Contact: 043-722-4044.
Soul Dance on the beach will set you free
SATURDAY
SUNDAY
• Join the Real Gijimas Ultra Marathon from 5.30am. The 50km marathon starts at Zwelitsha Zone 1 Robots, Qonce and ends at Masizakhe Children’s Home while the 4km and 1.6km start at Sisa Dukashe Stadium and ends at Masizakhe Children’s Home. Tickets range from R20 to R250 on WebTickets. Contact: 079-438-0821
THURSDAY
• Easter egg hunt for children aged 2 to 11 years at Bubble Jungle in Beacon Bay. There will be face painting, coffee and pancake stalls. Tickets cost R120. Contact 083-822-5248 on WhatsApp for bookings.
FRIDAY
• Spice up your cooking skills in Claire’s cooking class from 5.30pm to 9pm in Oakhill Avenue, Berea. Contact 066-223-5038 on WhatsApp to book.
• Award-winning Eswatini singer Ndumiso Manana kicks off the Sm(art) City Festival with a live concert at 8pm at East London’s Guild Theatre. Pre-sold tickets cost R250 at Computicket and R300 at the door.
• Hooligans Sports Arena Indoor Cricket Open Day runs from 1.30pm to 5.30pm at Waverley Office Park in Chiselhurst. The event is open to children aged 9-18 years. Entry is free. Contact 083-270-9921.
