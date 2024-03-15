Hire us and negligence claims will be reduced, say nurses
Those ending community service plead for permanent jobs
Unemployed nurses say they could help reduce the number of medical lawsuits against the department of health if they were employed in understaffed clinics and hospitals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.