Jody Scheckter’s F1 title-winning Ferrari to be auctioned

Jody Scheckter has amassed a range of fine racing machines over the years and they are set for auction by RM Sotheby’s in May.
The racer holds the record of being the only South African to ever win a Grand Prix and a F1 World Championship, and his 1979 title-winning Ferrari 312 T4 is the highlight of the collection to be auctioned at the Monaco auction on May 10-11.
The Jody Scheckter collection to be auctioned includes:
1979 Ferrari 312 T4
This model is Enzo Ferrari’s last Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship-winning car. Scheckter took it to three victories in 1979 — the Belgian, Monaco and Italian Grands Prix — en route to the title.
It’s also Ferrari’s first full ground-effect Grand Prix car, powered by a 3.0l flat-12 engine. Scheckter bought it from Ferrari in November 1982 and it remains entirely original since leaving Maranello, and driven only by him.
Expected price: €5.25m-€6.5m (R106.9m-R132.4m)
1973 McLaren M23
This is one of McLaren’s storied Formula 1 designs, achieving the marque’s first Constructors’ Championship in 1973. The same model scored Drivers’ Championships for Emerson Fittipaldi in 1974 and James Hunt in 1976. Scheckter raced the car in two Grands Prix and it is eligible for historic racing events around the world including the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique.
1977 Tyrrell P34
Probably the most fascinating Formula 1 design of all time is the six-wheeler Tyrrell. Built at a time when regulations were relaxed, the car used four specially manufactured 10-inch wheels at the front, with two ordinary-sized wheels at the back.
It could have influenced how the sport looks today, and though successful on its maiden season, it was uncompetitive in 1978 and F1 rules later stipulated that race cars must have four wheels. This one was built using a spare chassis in 2000 and it’s eligible for historic racing events.
€450,000-€650,000 (R9.63m-R13.24m)
1975 Tyrrell 007
The Elf-sponsored Tyrrell 007 was driven by Scheckter in 12 races in 1975-76. It finished third at the 1975 British Grand Prix at Silverstone and is powered by a Ford-Cosworth DFV engine with a Hewland gearbox.
€650,000-€900,000 (R13.24m-R18.33m)
1971 McLaren M19A
This is an extremely rare McLaren and one of two M19As, and is the chassis used by Scheckter on his Formula 1 debut at the 1972 US Grand Prix.
€750,000-€1m (R15.27m-R20.36m)
1977 Wolf WR1
Scheckter also raced for Wolf — an upstart team that gave the South African a second place in the 1977 Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship.
€450,000-€650,000 (R9.63m-R13.24m)
1972 McLaren M21
This rare McLaren is one of three examples in existence. It was built using a spare chassis for Scheckter and presented in the famous McLaren Papaya Orange colours of Scheckter’s 1972 Formula 2 season.
€130,000-€200,000 (R2.45m-R4.72m)
1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SZ
This rare example of Alfa Romeo’s long-running partnership with coachbuilder Zagato was raced in the 1961 and 1963 editions of the Targa Florio race, including Italian hill climbs from 1961 to 1963. It has been restored to period specification as it ran in the 1961 Targa Florio.
€320,000-€450,000 (R6.52m-R9.63m)
1973 Rondel Motul M1
This was Ron Dennis and Neil Trundle’s first foray into constructing race cars before McLaren. It was raced by Scheckter and Tom Pryce in the 1973 European Formula 2 Championship, and also raced in the US from 1974-1985. It’s restored to Scheckter’s period livery.
€65,000-€100,000
1974 Trojan T101
Scheckter won three rounds of the 1973 SCCA L&M Formula 5000 season with this car, securing the championship. The last of six Trojan T101s built was also raced by Bobby Bell and John Narcisi. It's powered by a 5.0l Chevrolet V8 engine and is offered in the livery of Scheckter’s championship winner.
€65,000-€100,000 (R1.32m-R2.04m)
1969 Merlyn Mk11a
Known as the “Magic Merlyn”, it’s the marque’s most famous car that was raced by Emerson Fittipaldi, Colin Vandervell, Scheckter and Frank Sytner. It has many race wins including the 1970 British Formula Ford Championship. It’s presented in the livery of Scheckter’s European debut in 1971.
€45,000-€65,000 (R1.32m-R2.04m)
1971 Merlyn Mk21
Built by Scheckter during his tenure as a fabricator with Merlyn, he also raced for the Merlyn factory team during the 1971 Formula 3 season to three victories. The Mk21 also participated in the 1972 Monaco Grand Prix Formula 3 race. It’s presented in Lucky Strike livery.
€35,000-€55,000 (R712,677-R1.12m)
