MOVER AND SHAKER: Dinner with Bob Marley and eliminating hatred on Ringo’s wish list

Q: What do you typically get up to in the first two hours of waking up every day?
A: I don’t have a specific routine but I would generally open my eyes and think about what I need to do for the day, and while thinking about that I would take a walk or go to gym if I have the time.
Q: If you could instantly solve one world problem, what would it be and why?
A: Black hate. If I could just change that and give black people the idea that loving one another is the best thing we can achieve in this world, because everywhere in this world, even in Africa, black people are always viewed as second best. We even look at ourselves like that. If we can plough that love for one another, it would be for the best.
Q: If you were to wake up as the opposite gender for 24 hours, how would you spend those hours?
A: Because I’m so accustomed to women taking care of everything and everyone around them, from ensuring the kids are safe to keeping the house clean and making sure there is food to eat, I would spend that 24 hours pampering myself.
Q: Do you believe in any superstitions or rituals before going on stage?
A: I hold hands with those around me and ask God, the provider of everything, and the ancestors to be with us so that when we get on stage, people receive the messages and love we are about to give and for us to receive that love.
Q: What do you typically eat or drink before a performance?
A: I love to chow my fruit and just water. If I’m hungry I’ll have some veggies.
Q: What can we expect from you this year as far as music is concerned?
A: I have an album coming out this year.
Q: What book or books are on your bedside table at the moment?
A: I love to learn about how other people live their lives, so I’ve been reading Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson
Q: What is the most cherished or expensive item you own and what would you say it is worth?
A: I don’t place much worth on things that come and go, but the main thing that I always have with me because it keeps me connected to the world is my cellphone.
Q: What’s your favourite childhood memory?
A: I wasn’t born into an opulent home but a very loving one. So when I was in lower primary school and my peers would show up to school benemali yokhera [with pocket money], I would just do my a cappella and it would attract a lot of girls who would flock and keep saying “oh Ringo, can you please sing me that song again”, and by the end of breaktime I would actually end up with a lot of money.
Q: If you had to eat only one dish for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Mushrooms with balsamic rice and veggies.
Q: If you weren’t a musician, what would you be?
A: A doctor.
Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received from a coach/mentor?
A: Always listen attentively to what the next person is saying and keep eye contact. Don’t just wait for the person to finish so you can talk.
Q: If you could have dinner with any historical figure, who would they be and why?
A: It would be Bob Marley. I would like to hear him talk about how inspiration got him to write good songs that were so simple that even a baby could understand.
Q: Who or what inspires you and why?
A: Conversations, people’s challenges, books and nature. I believe all that comes naturally and there’s nothing you can do to make it sound like something it’s not.
Q: What is your guilty pleasure?
A: LOL. I would like to skip this one or I’ll have to lie.
Q: Tea or coffee?
A: Tea.
Q: Do you have a favourite TV programme/ or film?
A: I’m not much of a TV person. I don’t have a TV but I generally like documentaries because I love to learn about other people’s lives. There’s always something to learn from them.
Q: What do you enjoy doing in your spare time, outside music?
A: Reading, of course.
Q: Do you have a skincare routine? If so, please share it with us.
A: There’s something we call “cross my heart”. Those who know it will know.
Q: Who was your biggest influence or inspiration when you started your career?
A: My mother. When I was young, she would sing when she was doing some cleaning or whatever. In fact, she teaches young and old people in KwaLanga how to sew clothes. The first costume that Amampondo Marimba Band in Cape Town wore was sewn by my mother. So, she loves to sing while doing all that sewing.
Q: Can you share a funny or memorable moment from your work?
A: We were in Moscow and I think at the time the ambassador to SA was Mr Langa. He said to me: “Hey Ringo, I know that the very first words in your song Kum Nakum are ‘suka, uyandisitha, bhekela’ but please change that first word when you perform here because that’s a bad word in Russia.” I agreed that I wouldn’t use it. You know, because isiqhelo siyayoyisa ingqondo (habit defeats reason), I got on stage and shouted “this one is for all the ladies in the house” before going “suka, uyandisitha, bhekela”. Suka (spelt cyka) means “bitch” in Russian. When I looked to the direction of the ambassador, he looked like he wanted the ground to swallow him.
Q: What would you list as your greatest achievement?
A: Being able to interpret life in a simple manner and put it in a song.
Q: Do you have a secret talent that no-one knows about?
A: I don’t know if it’s a talent but I smell lies from afar.
Q: What is the craziest thing you have ever done?
A: I think the incident in Russia.
Q: Where is your favourite holiday destination?
A: Jamaica
