POLL | Is Noma Rally showing how difficult it is for South Africans to find a political home?

The outspoken student said she was criticised by some students, who are loyal party members, at her college for her different take on politics.
“I am balancing things out. I have not chosen a party I will vote for. I am going to sit down and think about that,” Dliwako said.
South Africans have not been shy about their criticism of the ruling ANC and its shortcomings in addressing poor service delivery and its failure to resolve socioeconomic challenges.
Among the major issues most citizens want resolved are unemployment, crime, load-shedding and the weakened economy.
Is Noma Rally showing how difficult it is for South Africans to find a political home?
As South Africans try to decide which political parties deserve their votes, some like KwaZulu-Natal student Thembeka Dliwako continue to face a dilemma about which organisation they will pick come May 29.
Dliwako, a Mnambithi TVET college student got tongues wagging when she attended the election manifesto launches of the IFP, ANC and EFF, which all took place at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Many were curious to know why she had decided to attend all these political rallies.
“I wanted to listen to all the manifestos presented before making a decision.”
While many people have said they will use the May elections to remove the ANC from power or prevent it from enjoying an outright majority, political parties such as the DA formulated the Multiparty Charter (MPC) with the hope of making that a reality.
The MPC, also dubbed the “moonshot pact”, was launched in August and is made up of the DA, IFP, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party and the Independent South African National Civic Organisation.
