The “perfect couple” of Chenin/Colombar blend Simonsblanc and Simonsrood (Shiraz/Cab) offer great value, easy everyday drinking at just under 50 bucks — I’d happily serve these up for sundowners or a braai.
Things get more interesting in the new Portuguese-inspired range, nodding to new owner Igor Pinto’s Portuguese heritage — Pinto Blanc 2023, a Grenache Blanc, has a slight sparkle, loads of citrus and green apple, fresh and delicious summery wine, reminiscent of a Portuguese Vinho Verde.
The partnering Pinto Tinto 2023 is a juicy, cherry-loaded Cinsaut, lightish-bodied and benefits from a little chill, with savouriness, some pepper and earthiness, a lick of salted liquorice on the finish. Both great value again at R60.
Aimed at “new generation” wine lovers, Ja Mocha Pinotage 2021 (R95) ended up the highest scoring wine at the PE Wine Appreciation Club’s tasting, earning high praise from the non-fans of the coffee/chocolate style of pinotage for its subtle and smoothly integrated mocha and cocoa notes, wound around intense juicy dark fruit, the wine smooth and aromatic.
Simonsvlei Vineyard Selection Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 (R65, excellent value), a lighter-bodied Paarl-style Cab we’re told, is deeply coloured, concentrated in flavours of cherries and vanilla, balanced with warm spices and sandalwood aromas.
Simonsvlei — a business rescue success story
If you’ve ever driven on the N1 towards Cape Town and glanced to the left just after the Paarl turn-off, you can’t have missed a sighting of Simonsvlei — the giant wine bottle towering about three storeys over the winery’s front lawn on the parallel Old Paarl Road/R101 is somewhat unmissable.
For a long time, that statuesque and rather kitsch feature (albeit loved by many as a photo backdrop and which could in theory hold 80,000 bottles of wine) defined Simonsvlei for me, as a mass producer of box wines and cheap ‘n cheerful bottles.
Simonsvlei amassed legions of fans over the years after its founding as a co-op in 1945, for its diverse, mass-produced range of easy-drinking, uncomplicated wines adhering to the founders’ aim of “affordable quality and something for everyone”.
Call me a snob, but I just wasn’t one of them — as much as I’m all for quality wine in box and celebrating great value finds in bottle (under 50 or 100 bucks and delicious, I’m there!)
Simonsvlei went into business rescue at the end of 2019; the proverbial last straw being the height of the Western Cape drought in 2018 and the resulting record low wine grape harvest in the first months of 2019.
The business rescue practitioners apparently succeeded in their turnaround job, with a ±R120m investment in buying Simonsvlei and reviving and upgrading the winery and property as a “lifestyle destination” announced in late 2022.
Simonsvlei had an extensive range (45 wines and two brandies listed in the 2024 Platter’s guide, but none tasted due to the lull in production) and a lot of work has evidently gone into not only upgrading the property and new label designs, but into upgrading the winemaking as well.
I would be very surprised if the winery’s Platter’s ratings don’t receive an upgrade from previously modest two- and three-stars, particularly the upper levels of the range.
Simonsvlei’s tasting room team were in the Bay last week to present some of the “revived” wines, and the general response from local wine lovers seems to have been one of pleasant surprise.
Opening proceedings, Simonsvlei Brut Cap Classique (R269, on promo at Preston’s, same as other prices given) is crisp and fruity with some creamy brioche, fresh and balanced, a jolly nice bubbly with some complexity.
Topping out the range tasted, 1945 Granite Reserve Red 2021 (R190), a blend of Shiraz, Cab and Pinotage, is still a tad youthful but opens up in the glass, impressing with fine chalky tannins, complexity in inky concentrated fruit, well integrated and softly smooth after 12 months in oak.
The Simonsvlei story is one about a business rescue success and not only reviving an old brand but elevating it.
